Sheldon and Amy have made their triumphant return to television — and they brought plenty of life updates along with them.

The couple (played by Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik) appeared on the series finale of Young Sheldon, which aired in two parts on Thursday, May 16, and the characters looked as happily ShAmy as ever. In the last episode of the CBS show, it’s revealed that Sheldon is writing his memoir — hence the narration from Parsons throughout each season — and that the pair have welcomed a daughter, who is already harboring theatrical aspirations. Son Leonard, meanwhile, is playing hockey for the Pasadena Penguins.

“Your daughter wants to take acting classes,” Amy tells Sheldon, who replies, “I told you we never should have let Penny babysit.”

Seeing the former costars back together again made for the “best day,” executive producer Steve Molaro told Glamour following the episode’s release. “It was wonderful,” he recounted. “We interact with Jim all the time because he’s the narrator on our show … but to see him as Sheldon on the set with Mayim, it was emotional and surreal and exciting.”

Executive producer Steve Holland added, “They’re such good actors and so smart to watch, so to see the choices they’re making at each moment was really fun to watch.”

News broke in March that Parsons and Bialik would appear on Young Sheldon, but details of their involvement were kept under wraps. Parsons teased the experience while appearing on Today later that month, sharing what it was like to be featured in the spinoff’s series finale.

“I got to do it with Mayim — we both played Sheldon and Amy from the series — and to do it in that situation, it was just different enough that it wasn’t creepy,” Parsons recalled. “[We weren’t] going like, ‘What are we doing here again?!’ Instead, it was really sweet. It felt like the nicest little coda to the whole experience, and I was very grateful that they asked us to do it.”

It was announced in November 2023 that Young Sheldon would be coming to an end after seven seasons. Fans of the show can take heart, though — there’s already a new spinoff in the works based on Sheldon’s older brother Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and his wife, Mandy (Emily Osment), as they raise their family in Texas.

Fans will learn more about Georgie and Mandy’s futures when their untitled spinoff airs, but both Jordan, 21, and Osment, 32, are still in the dark about what their characters will be up to and when the show begins.

“[At the] end of July around August, maybe, we’re going to start a new TV show with me and Emily. That’ll be exciting,” Jordan told Us in March, admitting, “I have no information about it. I wish I could give you some.”

Though he doesn’t know much, Jordan hinted that there might be some character crossovers in store. “Being on a series for seven years and going to something else that’s around the same show, I’m sure they’ll be guest appearances,” he teased. “If I had to guess, I’m sure they’ll be on some [episodes].”