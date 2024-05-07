The Big Bang Theory fans can rejoice as Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik are reprising their roles for the Young Sheldon series finale.

Parsons, 51, played Sheldon Cooper on the sitcom for 12 seasons while Bialik, 48, joined the cast as Sheldon’s love interest Amy Farrah Fowler in season 3. The pair were last on screen together during the 2019 Big Bang series finale, where their characters tied the knot before they took home the Nobel Prize in Physics.

In the first official look of Parsons and Bialik’s TV return, fans can sigh a breath of relief as Amy and Sheldon appear to still be happily married. While Sheldon is hard at work on his computer, Amy is standing by his side as she takes a look at his screen. In the background, fans can see a variety of mementos from Sheldon and Amy’s life including their Nobel Prize medal, wedding photo and a group shot of them with the rest of their Big Bang pals.

Before Big Bang ended, Parsons’ iconic character inspired the spinoff about Sheldon’s childhood, where the younger version of Sheldon is played by Ian Armitage. Parsons has served as the narrator and a producer on the series.

Related: ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Fans welcomed the cast of The Big Bang Theory into their living rooms for 12 seasons before saying goodbye to the sitcom — and we’re still keeping up with them today. Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper), Kaley Cuoco (Penny Teller), Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter), Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali), Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler) and Melissa […]

In March, Parsons and Bialik were confirmed to appear on Young Sheldon but details of their involvement have been kept under wraps. However, Parsons opened up on Today about what it was like to appear in the spinoff’s series finale.

“I got to do it with Mayim — we both played Sheldon and Amy from the series — and to do it in that situation, it was just different enough that it wasn’t creepy,” Parsons recalled in March. “Like going like, ‘What are we doing here again?!’ Instead, it was really sweet. It felt like the nicest little coda to the whole experience, and I was very grateful that they asked us to do it.”

Last month, Parsons teased his upcoming appearance on the show with a sweet video with Armitage.

“So apparently there’s a new filter that shows how you will look growing up, and I don’t know how accurate it will be, but let me try it,” Armitage, 15, said in an April TikTok clip as he tapped on the phone’s screen.

Related: ‘Young Sheldon’ Cast: Then and Now The Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon quickly became a hit series when it began airing on CBS in September 2017. Young Sheldon follows a young and gifted Sheldon Cooper, played by Iain Armitage, as he grows up with his family in East Texas in the late 1980s. Jim Parsons, who originated the character of […]

The video then transitioned to Parson’s face as he checked himself out on the screen. “I’m not sure about this. Oh, it changes your voice too, huh? I don’t like it,” he quipped.

It was announced in November 2023 that Young Sheldon would be coming to an end after 7 seasons. The final episode is scheduled to air on Thursday, May 16. However, a new spinoff is in the works based on Sheldon’s older brother Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and his wife, Mandy (Emily Osment), as they raise their family in Texas.

Young Sheldon airs on CBS Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.