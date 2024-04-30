Young Sheldon meets the original Sheldon Cooper!

Iain Armitage has starred in the title role of Young Sheldon since the series debuted in 2017. The show is a prequel to The Big Bang Theory in which Jim Parsons starred as Sheldon Cooper in his adult years.

Prior to the series finale, which will air on May 16, Armitage, 15, and Parsons, 51, who narrates the CBS series as the voice of adult Sheldon Cooper, teased their upcoming appearance together.

“So apparently there’s a new filter that shows how you will look growing up, and I don’t know how accurate it will be, but let me try it,” Armitage says in a TikTok clip posted on Monday, April 29, as he taps on the phone’s screen.

The video then transitions and shows Parson’s face as he checks himself in the viewfinder. “I’m not sure about this. Oh, it changes your voice too, huh? I don’t like it,” he says before the screen goes black.

After portraying Cooper from 2007 to 2019 in The Big Bang Theory, Parsons will reprise his role during the May 16 finale. He previously won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series playing the character four years in a row, from 2011 to 2014.

Parsons is also an executive producer on Young Sheldon. During a March appearance on the Today show, he said appearing in the show’s final episode was “very weird” but “beautiful.”

The finale will mark the first time characters from the original series will appear in Young Sheldon as Parsons will be joined by his Big Bang Theory costar Mayim Bialik, who played Amy Farrah Fowler.

“Big Bang Theory was always a live-audience show and Young Sheldon is a single-camera show, and I got to do it with Mayim — we both played Sheldon and Amy from the series — and to do it in that situation, it was just different enough that it wasn’t creepy,” Parsons told Today. “Like going like, ‘What are we doing here again?!’ Instead, it was really sweet. It felt like the nicest little coda to the whole experience, and I was very grateful that they asked us to do it.”

In November 2023, it was announced that Young Sheldon would be ending after seven seasons. Annie Potts, who portrays Sheldon’s grandmother, Constance “Connie” Tucker, said she was “completely unprepared” for the show to end, given its success.

“I was shocked. I mean, the No. 1 show on network TV, No. 1 on Netflix,” Potts, 71, told Variety in an interview published Thursday, April 25. “We’re, I think, all that people watch on TikTok besides a couple of recipes for pasta. It just seemed like such a stupid business move.”

Armitage also told Variety that he is sad that the show is ending.

“It’s also just hard in a really weird way that I can only really see if I step back and try and take a global view, which is hard. I mean, I’m not going to get to see Annie Potts every day. This is a real loss for me. More than anyone.”

However, Young Sheldon fans have a new show to look forward to. A spin-off series will begin production this summer focusing on Sheldon’s older brother Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and his wife, Mandy (Emily Osment), as they raise their family in Texas.