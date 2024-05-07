Emily Osment and Montana Jordan’s upcoming Young Sheldon spinoff series has a special connection to the show’s predecessor, The Big Bang Theory.

“We’re going to be on the Big Bang stage, which is really special for us,” Osment, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly at the CBS Fall Schedule Celebration at the Paramount Studios in Los Angeles earlier this month. “A lot of good vibes on that set.”

The Big Bang Theory ran for 12 seasons on CBS from 2007 to 2019. Young Sheldon, which premiered in 2017, follows a younger version of Jim Parsons‘ Sheldon Cooper (played by Iain Armitage) during his childhood as a child academic prodigy in Texas. The sitcom also stars Lance Barber as Sheldon’s dad, George, Zoe Perry as Sheldon’s mom, Mary, Annie Potts as Sheldon’s grandmother, Meemaw, and Raegan Revord as Sheldon’s twin sister, Missy.

Jordan, 21, plays Sheldon’s older brother, Georgie, while Osment joined the series for season 5 as Mandy. The pair welcome their daughter, Constance, during season 6 before officially getting married in the final season. It was announced earlier this year that a spinoff following Georgie and Mandy, titled Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, was in the works and would follow the pair’s live after Young Sheldon’s series finale, which airs on Thursday, May 16.

Osment told Us that the show will begin production at “the end of July,” adding that she is excited to reunite with Jordan, 21, to do a “multi-cam” series. Osment is no stranger to multi-cam shows, having previously starred in series such as Hannah Montana, Young & Hungry and Pretty Smart.

“Emily’s done it quite a bit, but she’s been helping me out,” Jordan told Us of making his multi-cam debut. Osment, meanwhile, offered her costar some words of encouragement, telling Jordan, “As soon as that live audience starts screaming for you, I’m gonna watch everything about you change. It’s gonna be great.”

As for whether fans will see any familiar faces from Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory pop up on the new spinoff, Jordan teased, “I think everybody hopes and everybody on your own show and can come over there. But at the end of the day, then that would just be another Young Sheldon. You know? I’m sure they’ll write something — man, you know, get some appearances of some sort.”

Keeping tight-lipped about what surprises are in store for fans on Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, Jordan added, “I think everybody’s gonna really enjoy it. I really do.”

In addition to playing a dad on TV, Jordan is preparing to become a parent IRL with his partner, Jenna Weeks. The couple announced in January that they are expecting their first child together. Jordan told Us that he’s had some experience with kids thanks to his “two little nieces” but noted there’s a big difference between being a dad and an uncle.

“I can give them little suckers back,” he joked of his nieces. “I can’t give me own kid back. I’m stuck with that.” Osment for her part, quipped, “Give her to me, though. I’ll take her! Auntie Em will take her! All my girlfriends have kids and they call me Auntie Em. It’s the best.”

With reporting by Kevin Zelman