Emily Osment is her brother Haley Joel Osment’s biggest fan — but will fans see them on screen together soon?

“He needs to write and direct,” Emily, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly and other reporters at the 2024 CBS Summer TCA presentation this month.

She joked, “And he’ll hire me! Put that in your paper too. And it’ll be great.”

Emily noted that although the siblings don’t have any joint projects on the books, they had a “great” time working on The Kominsky Method a few years ago. “Haley and I’ve done a lot of voiceover stuff together as well,” she added, referring to their time on Family Guy.

“I worked all through COVID, which was terrifying,” the actress recalled to Us of shooting the bulk of The Kominsky Method. “It was scary to be in a position where you don’t really know if you’re safe or not. And you have no choice but to pick up your mask and work and to have Haley there with me for that. Knowing where he’d been — you know, he’s my brother — it was comforting to have him there.”

Emily played Theresa on the Netflix series from 2018 to 2021, while her older brother, 36, portrayed Robby from 2019 to 2021.

“Emily was on the series for much longer than I was,” Haley admitted to E! News in February 2022 while attending the Screen Actors Guild Awards with Emily and the rest of their family.

Emily jokingly told him to “say it a little louder” so other people could hear, but Haley stayed on course. “I was a late addition to the show,” he added. “I was happy to be welcomed into the cast, and it’s a great group of people to work with.”

The sibling duo have both been in the entertainment industry since they were kids. Haley got his first gig in 1994 starring in the TV movie Lies of the Heart: The Story of Laurie Kellogg and playing Forrest Jr. in Forrest Gump.

Haley was nominated for an Oscar in 2000 after playing Cole Sear in The Sixth Sense. He is set to star in Blink Twice, which hits theaters next month, and the second season of Netflix’s Wednesday.

Emily, meanwhile, made her acting debut in 1999 with a role in The Secret Life of Girls and a part in the TV movie Sarah, Plain & Tall: Winter’s End. She gained fame for her role as Lilly Truscott on Hannah Montana and was most recently on Young Sheldon.

As Emily and fans wait for Haley to craft the perfect role for her to play, the actress is keeping herself busy with the Young Sheldon spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

“We’re going to be on the Big Bang stage, which is really special for us,” Emily exclusively told Us at the CBS Fall Schedule Celebration at the Paramount Studios in Los Angeles in May. “A lot of good vibes on that set.”

Her onscreen husband, Montana Jordan, who plays Georgie, told Us that he was happy to have Emily as a scene partner since the sitcom spinoff is a multicam series. Emily has worked in that format for Hannah Montana, Young & Hungry and Pretty Smart.

“Emily’s done it quite a bit, but she’s been helping me out,” Jordan, 21, explained. Emily, for her part, told Jordan, “As soon as that live audience starts screaming for you, I’m gonna watch everything about you change. It’s gonna be great.”

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage premieres on CBS Thursday, October 17. It will also be available for streaming on Paramount+.

With reporting by Mariel Turner