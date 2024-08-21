For fans of TV shows based on true events, the fall lineup has several standouts to look forward to that are pulled straight from the headlines.

FX is debuting Ryan Murphy‘s latest limited series titled American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez. Based on the “Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc.” podcast, American Sports Story follows the rise and fall of late NFL star Aaron Hernandez.

Hernandez, who is played by Josh Rivera, started his career as a tight end with the University of Florida Gators before his stint with the New England Patriots from 2010 to 2013. Off the football field, Hernandez faced several legal issues before his death.

“It’s a story with a lot of factors, as I’m sure everybody with familiarity towards it knows. There’s the mental health factor, the crime factor, the money, the fame, all of these things,” Hernandez told Deadline in November 2023. “As an actor, it’s kind of like it’s a dream to have something so, so juicy to dive into it.”

American Sports Story serves as the fourth installment in the American Story franchise. Murphy will be competing against himself because Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story is also a true crime series from the prolific producer.

The second season of Monsters follows the murder case of the Menéndez brothers with Nicholas Chavez, Cooper Koch, Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny, Nathan Lane, Ari Graynor, Dallas Roberts and Leslie Grossman making up the cast.

Keep scrolling for every scripted fall 2024 TV series based on true events:

‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez’ (FX)

The 10-episode limited series, which premieres Tuesday, September 17, tells the story of Hernandez’s identity, family, career, legacy in sports and death.

After becoming an NFL star, Hernandez was arrested in 2013 for the murder of Odin Lloyd and was convicted two years later. He was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2015 and was subsequently charged for the double homicide of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. Hernandez was acquitted in 2017 and days later was found dead at age 27 in his prison cell. His death was ruled a suicide.

American Sports Story also stars Patrick Schwarzenegger as Tim Tebow, Lindsay Mendez as Tanya Singleton, Tony Yazbeck as Urban Meyer, Thomas Sadoski as Brian Murphy and Norbert Leo Butz as Bill Belichick.

‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ (Netflix)

Netflix’s upcoming series is centered on Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were convicted for the 1989 murder of their parents. The siblings confessed to the crime and claimed they killed their parents in self-defense after alleged physical, emotional and sexual abuse.

All 10 episodes of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story will be released on Thursday, September 19.

‘A Very Royal Scandal’ (Prime Video)

Prime Video’s upcoming limited series is based on the real-life 2019 interview between Emily Maitlis and Prince Andrew about his friendship with the late billionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and the accusations of sexual misconduct from Virginia Giuffre. A Very Royal Scandal focuses on Maitlis and Prince Andrew leading up to the interview, their infamous conversation and the aftermath.

Michael Sheen and Ruth Wilson star in the series out on Thursday, September 19.