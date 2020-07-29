He’s back. Cole Sprouse returned to Instagram one month after the Riverdale star said he was “falsely accused” of sexual assault via Twitter.

“Know I’ve been off of social media for a while. Decided to take a much needed mental health break,” Sprouse, 27, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 28, alongside a scenic black-and-white photo in Tulum, Mexico. “I’ve never been the most active user of social media, but even the minor amount I had been engaging during quarantine had become a bit too taxing. Work is slowly beginning to pick back up within a new normal. And as someone who has only ever really known work their entire life, I found that I’m best on a schedule. Knowing when to step away like I did in college, and when to re-engage is a fundamental skill for any young performer.”

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum went on to share a piece of advice with his 32.7 million Instagram followers.

“Take your breaks. Mental and physical health always come first,” he wrote. “In time we’ll all be able to see more clearly what this pandemic actually is- a massive global trauma. The effects of which have, in no small way, been encouraged tremendously by the failings of the US. We’re in the midst of a huge election, and I encourage everyone here in the United States to deeply consider our ‘modern’ medical health care system.”

Sprouse concluded his post, “I’ll be more active soon my sweet little babies.”

The actor stepped away from social media in late June after anonymous Twitter users accused him and his Riverdale costars Lili Reinhart, Vanessa Morgan and KJ Apa of sexual misconduct. One of the accounts later tweeted, “Do you see how easy it is to lie and you guys will believe it?”

In response to the allegations, Sprouse tweeted on June 21, “I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it. False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue. This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me.”

Reinhart, 23, also denied the claims, while Morgan, 28, and Apa, 23, did not publicly address the scandal.