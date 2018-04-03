Colin Farrell Voluntarily Checks Into Rehab for ‘Reset’ 

Colin Farrell has checked into rehab at The Meadows in Wickenburg, Arizona, Us Weekly can confirm. A source tells Us that the actor is still clean and sought treatment voluntarily.

“He put himself in there. It was voluntary. He was not using again, but needed to do a little reset and get things back in alignment to make sure he doesn’t use again,” the source explains, adding that Farrell checked in last week.

Farrell, now 41, sought treatment in 2005 for his substance issues after he wrapped the film Miami Vice. The Beguiled actor opened up about his stint on The Late Late Show in 2013.

“Miami Vice wrapped … and I was put on a plane and sent to rehab,” he explained at the time. “I had quite a high tolerance for various drugs for years, I thought. It accumulated to the point where I couldn’t put my foot on the brake anymore.”

The Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them star celebrated being clean for 10 years during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year.

“Congratulations, you look fantastic,” host Ellen DeGeneres said to Farrell in May 2017 after he revealed he’s been sober for a decade. “You really do, you look fantastic, and you have a birthday coming up.” (Farrell turned 41 later than month).

“I love getting older,” the father of two replied. “Except getting hair in strange places and losing hair in not-so-strange places a bit. It’s kind of an aversion that’s unfavorable. I robbed that from Billy Crystal in City Slickers, for anybody that cares.”

Farrell shares 14-year-old son James with ex-girlfriend Kim Bordenave and 8-year-old son Henry with ex-girlfriend Alicia Bachleda.

