A terrifying situation. Colin Firth and his wife, Livia Giuggioli, allege that they are being stalked, and have contacted authorities in Italy, where they have a home.

In a statement to Us Weekly made via their spokesperson, the couple of 20 years explain that the accused stalker, Marco Brancaccia, is a former friend with whom Giuggioli had a romantic relationship while she and the Oscar winner, 57, were briefly separated.

“For obvious reasons, the Firths have never had any desire to make this matter public,” the couple said in the statement to Us. “A few years ago, Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate. During that time Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr. Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited.”

“Subsequently, Mr. Brancaccia carried out a frightening campaign of harassment over several months, much of which is documented,” the statement continued. “As a consequence of his stalking, threats and refusal to desist, the legal complaint was lodged with Italian authorities. The reporting this week on this case is understood to be the consequence of a leaked court document. This is greatly to be regretted. It does not serve the interests of any of the parties involved.”

A spokesperson for the Italian police confirmed to The Times that authorities are investigating the situation.

According to Italy’s La Repubblica, Brancaccia, who is a journalist, allegedly threatened to write unflattering articles about Giuggioli and the actor, sent threatening texts and calls, and emailed pictures to Firth.

Brancaccia’s lawyers have denied the allegations in a statement to The Times: “Mr. Brancaccia has absolutely nothing to do with the events described and has already filed a legal complaint to protect his good name and his honor, and to be able to supply his version of the truth of what happened.”

