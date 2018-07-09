Mr. & Mrs. at last! Anna Wintour’s daughter, Bee Shaffer, married Francesco Carrozzini on Saturday, July 7, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 30-year-old Columbia graduate said “I Do!” to Carrozzini in front of family and friends — including Donatella Versace — at the 68-year-old Vogue editor-in-chief’s home in Mastic, New York.

A source tells Us Weekly that the newlyweds were pronounced husband and wife by actor Colin Firth who officiated the wedding. Following the ceremony, Shaffer made things Instagram official by changing her last name.

Page Six reports that attendees of the celebration were asked to turn over their cellphones during the private nuptials and that there was a social media ban in order to keep things under wraps.

Us Weekly announced the couple’s engagement in March 2017. Carrozzini — who is the son of the late editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia, Franca Sozzani — is a Los Angeles based photographer. The 35-year-old artist has directed music videos for Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé, and Lenny Kravitz.

The pair was first linked in 2016. Later that year, Shaffer attended a screening in NYC for Franca: Chaos & Creation, a documentary about the life of Carrozzini’s mother, which was cohosted by Wintour.

Earlier this year, Shaffer and Carrozzini stunned at the 2018 Met Gala. The new wife documented a sweet moment between the two while they smiled and stunned on the red carpet.

“Thank you @pppiccioli and @maisonvalentino for such a beautiful dress!” she captioned an Instagram pic at the time. “And congratulations to AW and Andrew on your best exhibition yet!!!”

