We’re not crying, you’re crying. Colton Haynes shared an emotional video from his wedding to Jeff Leatham, and it has Us feeling all the feels.

“This video makes me cry every single time I watch it,” the Teen Wolf alum, 29, captioned the clip which he shared via his YouTube channel on Monday, November 6. “It was the most special day of my life and we wanted to share a little bit of it with y’all. I don’t know what I’m gonna do when I see the whole video lol but I really want to thank the incredible team of photographers & videographers that helped capture such a special moment.”

The American Horror Story star thanked Land’s End Films for capturing the special moment. “Hope y’all enjoy & cry happy tears. More to come & can’t wait to share more memories of our special day,” he continued. “Love you Jeff & to everyone supporting us on this magical journey #LoveWins.”

As previously reported, Haynes and Leatham tied the knot in an intimate white-themed ceremony on October 27 officiated by Kris Jenner. The star-studded soiree took place at the Palm Springs Hotel and included Billie Lourd, Sofia Vegara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Chelsea Clinton, Lisa Rinna and more.

In the days leading up to the event, the Rough Night actor spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about the preparations. “[I have] no nerves at all. Something like this is just so special,” he told Us while hosted Friexenet Cava’s 2nd Annual Halloween Black Magic party last month. “You just make sure everything’s right and the family’s happy and the friends are happy and that’s all that matters. And the grooms are happy. No bridezillas here.”

Haynes and the celebrity floral designer got engaged in March after the FX star confirmed their romance via Instagram in February.

