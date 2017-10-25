Here come the grooms! Colton Haynes is ready to marry fiancé Jeff Leatham.

“[I have] no nerves at all. Something like that is just so special,” Haynes, 29, told Us Weekly exclusively while hosting Friexenet Cava’s 2nd Annual Halloween Black Magic Halloween Affair on Tuesday, October 24, at La Descarga in Hollywood. “You just make sure everything’s right and the family’s happy and the friends are happy and that’s all that matters. And the grooms are happy. No bridezillas here.”

The Teen Wolf alum added that he’s looking forward to settling down and relaxing after months of planning the nuptials. “I’m just excited for everything to calm down. The planning of everything is a lot, but also having this party and everything is just a lot,” he said. “Once everything kind of calms down in the next couple of weeks, then I’ll be good.”

Haynes also chatted with Us about the special day earlier this month at Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Tie the Knot anniversary celebration. “We’re so excited. We’re very nervous. Hoping he’s not going to Runaway Bride on me,” the American Horror Story star teased. “If there was a theme [for the wedding], it would be like Met Gala. We want people to bring the drama. Philip Treacy hats and gowns, and we want women to wear white gowns. Yes, it’s going to be drama.”

The FX star and the celebrity floral designer got engaged in March after Haynes confirmed their romance via Instagram in February. “It’s not every day that someone comes into your life & makes you want to be a better man,” he captioned a photo of the duo cuddling in bed at the time. “I feel so blessed to be by your side.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!