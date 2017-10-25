Grab a Duff Beer and prepare to be amazed! Colton Haynes slayed the Halloween game when he dressed up as Marge Simpson while hosting Freixenet Cava’s 2nd Annual Black Magic Halloween Affair at La Descarga in Hollywood on Tuesday, October 24. The American Horror Story star, 29, sat down with Us Weekly exclusively at the event to dish on his elaborate costume.

“[It took] five hours,” Colton told Us of his preparations, which included being airbrushed with yellow spray paint and wearing fake 3D animated eyes, fake boobs and lips plastered on his face. “[There’s] a lot of tape in areas you don’t want tape. My balls hurt. It was so fun. I can’t see. It’s worth it! I actually had to mess up the costume. It looked way better, but I couldn’t see [with the fake eyes] so I cut them out myself.”

As for what the craziest part of his getup was? “The Spanx. I have padded Spank in here, look at my butt,” the Teen Wolf alum said. “My groin is painful.”

Haynes also weighed in on his friendship with Heidi Klum, who is known for her over-the-top Halloween costumes. “I got to see her the other week and we had a very friendly exchange. A very nice exchange. I feel like her and I need to come together! We need to unite to be the two queens of Halloween,” the Rough Night actor joked. “I can’t wait to see her. I love her so much. She’s so amazing. Yeah, there’s always a little friendly fire of both of us. It was really funny because I was like, finally we meet! She goes, ‘Oh, when are you having your party?’ And I was like, ‘On Tuesday.’ And she was like, ‘You’re getting ahead of the game.’ And I was like, ‘That’s what I do.’”

The FX star’s fiancé, Jeff Leatham, was also there throughout the day teasing Haynes as he got dressed. “[He was] taking pictures of me, laughing at me the whole time! He wasn’t with me the whole day because he had to work,” Haynes told Us. “He helped me. I had to pee, so he helped me get back into my Spanx.”

Despite his intricate costume, Haynes still wore his engagement ring during the party. “You have to! Marge can have a little bling,” he teased to Us. “She was married to Homer, so you never know!”

As previously reported, the couple will soon be walking down the aisle and exchanging vows. “It’s incredible. We’re so excited. We’re very nervous. Hoping he’s not going to Runaway Bride on me,” Haynes joked while chatting with Us on Thursday, October 12, at Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Tie the Knot collection party. “Starting a family, that’s the goal.”

