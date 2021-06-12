He found his wing-woman! Colton Underwood has someone special in his corner when it comes to finding his perfect match: his grandmother.

“Nana helps me swipe on Tinder,” the 29-year-old former Bachelor captioned a sweet Instagram video on Friday, June 11. “My nana is picky, honest and blunt. But after we stopped filming she said ‘I’m not going to let you settle, you deserve the best and I want someone to make you very happy.’ We all need a nana in our lives ♥️.”

The minute-long clip showed Underwood, who publicly came out as gay earlier this year, holding his phone while sitting beside his grandma and swiping through potential romantic prospects. “No. Definitely no,” she said, laughing as she shot down nearly every profile that came across the screen.

One hopeful single caught her attention. “He has nice eyes,” she remarked. “He’s not bad. … I mean, compared to some of these.”

Nearly two months prior, the Bachelor in Paradise alum opened up about his sexuality during an emotional Good Morning America interview. “I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life,” he said at the time. “That means the world to me.”

Underwood was the lead on season 23 of The Bachelor, where he fell in love with Cassie Randolph. The pair continued to date after the series finale in 2019, but by May 2020, they had called it quits.

“I loved everything about her and it’s hard for me to articulate exactly what my emotions were in going through that relationship with her was because I obviously had an internal fight going on,” the former NFL star said of his feelings for Randolph, 26. “I would just say that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. I’m sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish that it wouldn’t have happened the way that it did. I wish that I had been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else.”

Shortly after the sit-down aired, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the California native was “not made aware” of the interview ahead of time. “To be honest, she hasn’t really had time to navigate how she feels about it yet,” the insider noted.

Underwood later confirmed that while he would “like to” speak with his ex-girlfriend one-on-one, he didn’t know if he’d “ever get the chance.” (Randolph previously filed a restraining order against the Bachelorette alum, but the case was dropped in November 2020.)

As he continues to learn more about his place within the LGBTQ community, Underwood will get advice from Olympian Gus Kenworthy, who’s set to join the Colorado native for an upcoming Netflix series. While he’s willing to share parts of his journey with the world, there are some things he wants to keep more private.

“I understand you might know me from The Bachelor where I shared a lot about my personal life,” he replied to an “inappropriate” fan question about his virginity in May. “I have set boundaries and I’m respecting myself in a way that will lead me to a healthier life. … I’ll share what I want and this won’t be one of those things.”