Colton Underwood left many women shaking their heads after expressing his confusion over menstruation during a round of “Ask Me Anything” on LadyGang.

Cohost Keltie Knight asked the Bachelor alum, 27, whether he notices if a girlfriend is “wearing a cute underwear or, like, a period underwear.” He appeared to be surprised that the latter exists, prompting Becca Tobin to explain that “girls have special underwear that’s designated for your time of the month.”

“You keep ‘em around? Buy new underwear! Throw them away,” a visibly disgusted Underwood shot back.

When Jac Vanek called the former football player “wasteful,” he responded, “I, as a husband and a boyfriend, will go buy you new underwear. That is so gross! So if you s–t your pants, are you gonna just wash them? No, you’re throwing them away.”

Knight, 37, then pointed out, “It’s not s–t — it’s flesh of my womb.”

The cohosts of the E! talk show were not the only ones who were taken aback by Underwood’s response. Over on Twitter, multiple viewers slammed the reality star for comparing periods to soiling oneself.

“@colton compared having your period leak in your underwear to s–tting your pants,” one critic wrote. “This is why I’m forever grateful my boyfriend grew up with 4 sisters so he’s not an ignoramus.”

Another Twitter user fired back, “I’m sorry, but you talking about women’s periods is disgusting.. my husband goes to the store to buy me tampons because he’s not an embarrassed 12 year old.”

A third tweeter wondered, “@colton did you throw out every jersey you ever bled on in football?”

Underwood competed on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018 before joining the cast of Bachelor in Paradise, where he briefly rekindled his romance with Tia Booth. He went on to become the lead of The Bachelor season 23, where he met and fell in love with winner Cassie Randolph.

Us Weekly has reached out to Underwood for comment.

LadyGang airs on E! Sundays at 11 p.m. ET.

