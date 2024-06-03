Three years after he came out as gay, former Bachelor star Colton Underwood attended his first-ever Pride celebration.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Underwood, 32, explained why he finally decided to take the plunge at West Hollywood’s Pride celebration over the weekend.

“Not that I didn’t feel qualified, I just wasn’t ready yet,” Underwood told Us while promoting his partnership with Pressed Juicery. “It’s taken me a few years to really put the work in. To learn and advocate and fight next to our community and understand where I fit in in all of that.”

Underwood acknowledged that he was likely celebrating alongside “people who maybe had judged me in the past or had things to say when my Netflix show was coming out or even still might not totally agree with how I’ve handled everything.”

Related: Bachelor' Alums Who Came Out As Members of the LGBT+ Community Gabby Windey, Colton Underwood and more Bachelor Nation alums are living their most authentic lives after appearing on the franchise. Windey, for her part, revealed in August 2023 that she is dating a woman for the first time. The season 19 Bachelorette, who split from ex-fiancé Erich Schwer in 2022 after a televised proposal, sparked a […]

In December 2021, Underwood starred on the Netflix reality series Coming Out Colton, which detailed his coming out journey after making the announcement during an April 2021 interview on Good Morning America.

However, at Pride, Underwood argued, “We’re all part of the same community. We have each other’s backs and nobody can get in between us.”

Underwood’s first Pride came at a thrilling time for him and husband Jordan Brown, who are currently expecting their first baby via surrogacy.

Related: Adele Silences 'F--king Ridiculous' Anti-Pride Fan During Concert Adele is a proud LGBTQIA+ ally and is not here for the haters. During the singer’s Saturday, June 1 concert in Las Vegas, she addressed the crowd in between songs when she was interrupted by a heckler in the crowd yelling, “Pride sucks!” Adele, 36, immediately silenced the concertgoer. “What was that? Did you just […]

“I’ve been on a rollercoaster now for almost two years going through this process with Jordan,” Underwood said. “We’re at a place now where we’re just so overwhelmed with joy and excitement. There aren’t really nerves. When you’re tried for two years, you’re kind of ready for it.”

Underwood also gushed about the support system in place for the baby, a boy, who is due in early October.

“It’s been so cool to have so many people in our lives send us products, tips, books, all of these different things,” he said. “We’ve felt so supported and so loved. That’s felt really good.”

The former football star partnered with Pressed Juicery for the big day and met fans outside Pressed’s West Hollywood location steps from the famous West Hollywood Pride Parade on Sunday, June 2.

Pressed Juicery’s limited edition PRIDE Pack features custom labels on three of their best-selling juices — Citrus 2, Strawberry Orange Mango and Greens 3 — which are designed by three talented LGBTQIA+ artists.

For Underwood, the decision to partner with Pressed came with careful thought and consideration.

“I’m very excited to be involved with a company that supports the LGTBQ+ organization on a year-round basis,” he said. “That’s always really important to me in everything I do, to make sure that the companies and the people I work with during the month of Pride actually work with organizations on a consistent basis and not ones that just put up a symbol and a flag for the month.”

The PRIDE pack, available now, helps benefit PFLAG, the nation’s largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQIA+ people.