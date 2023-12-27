Comedian and musician Tom Smothers of the Smothers Brothers, died on Tuesday, December 26. He was 86.

His brother and longtime professional partner, Dick Smothers, announced that Tom passed away at his home in Santa Rosa, California after battling cancer.

“Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner. I am forever grateful to have spent a lifetime together with him, on and off stage, for over 60 years,” Dick, 85, said in a statement from the National Comedy Center. “Our relationship was like a good marriage – the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed.”

National Comedy Center executive director Journey Gunderson also released a statement. “Tom was a true pioneer who changed the face of television and transformed our culture with The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, which satirized politics, combated racism, protested the Vietnam War, and led the way for Saturday Night Live, The Daily Show, today’s network late night shows, and so much more,” Gunderson said.

“We were proud to bring Tom and Dick out of retirement and reunite them on stage in 2019 to celebrate their legendary careers, and we are honored to preserve Tom’s remarkable work and legacy here at the National Comedy Center for generations to come,” she added.

The creator of Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In TV series in the 1960s, 15-time Emmy winner George Schlatter, admired Tom for always taking risks with his comedy.

“I loved Tommy. Tommy and I were great friends. Tommy took the rap for a lot of what I did,” he said. “See, we’ve gotta find room for the rebels. We’ve gotta find room for the people for whom there is no room. And Tommy’s one and now, he will be terribly missed by all.”

The Smothers Brothers worked together for their six-decade career. They starred in The Smothers Brothers Show, a sitcom from 1965 to 1966, and The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, a TV variety show from 1967 to 1969.

Their shows featured music and comedy. Tom played guitar, and Dick played stand-up bass, and they were famous for their constant, and hilarious bickering.

The comedy hour was very controversial because of their support of the civil rights movement, and their opposition to the Vietnam War. Censors began cutting out skits thought to be offensive to the audience.

In an interview with CBS News in December 2022, Tom said the changes made him angry.

“I was offended. ‘What do you mean I can’t say that?” he said at the time. “All of a sudden, it became something more.”

The variety show was ultimately canceled in April 1969 by CBS because of its controversial content.

Despite the cancellation, Dick praised his brother for their success during their long career.

“When someone said, ‘What’s the happiest time in your life,’ it’s standing on that stage with my brother a few inches away on my right and having that feeling with that audience,” Dick told CBS News. “That defines my whole life. There’s nothing better.”

Tom was best known for his comedy, however, he was also recognized for his musical talent. He played acoustic guitar on John Lennon’s 1969 classic, “Give Peace a Chance.” That same year, he was honored as Man of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Tom is survived by his wife, Marcy Carriker, and their children, Bo and Riley Rose Smothers.

A private memorial service for family and friends is being scheduled for 2024. Dick and his wife, Marie, have requested memorial donations honoring Tom be made to the National Comedy Center.