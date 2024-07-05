Comedian Tony Knight has died after a freak accident at a festival in France.

Knight was struck and killed by a falling tree branch last month at the Rock & Cars fest in Lavaur, a family member confirmed with Fox News Digital. He was 54 years old.

According to French outlet Le Tarn Libre, two branches fell off a large tree on the festival grounds, killing Knight and injuring four others.

“The events took place when there was no wind or storm, surprising the public and the organizers,” the outlet reported. “Many witnesses present at 6 p.m. recount the sound of the branches cracking and the screams and then the arrival of help. Many say they were shocked to have witnessed this scene and some explain that they had been sitting at the site of the accident a few minutes before.”

After the incident, the mayor of Lavaur, located in the South of France, released a statement, saying in part, “Never has such a dramatic event occurred in our city.”

Recently, Knight had been performing his one-man show Mad Dogs & an Englishman around the U.K. and was looking forward to appearing at the famed Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August.

A fundraising page has been set up in Knight’s honor, organized by the sister of Knight’s partner of over 15 years, Hayley.

“He was only 54 and having the time of his life,” the GoFundMe reads. “He was fit, healthy, happy and had everything going for him.”

The page also noted Knight’s other career as a “dog listener,” which he routinely posted about on YouTube.

“His passion was dogs and he helped people all over the world with his classes both in person, online, on radio and television, ebooks, and more,” the fundraising page said. “He was very well respected and admired. His method worked and he loved helping people with their dogs.”

Knight was attending the festival with a friend before Hayley was set to join him in France.

The GoFundMe said Hayley is now “living her worst nightmare and facing life without Tony…her soulmate.”

Funds from the page will go toward “arranging a funeral, covering hospital expenses, meeting police detectives, doctors and the mayor, visiting the accident site and sorting Tony’s estate, all while experiencing a crushing amount of grief and disbelief.”

The page concludes, “Tony ..we will love and miss you forever. Life will not be the same but we will wrap our arms around your beloved Hayley ❤️.”