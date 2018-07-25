One of the best things about Comic-Con isn’t the movie star appearances — it’s the die-hard fans! Luckily for Us, Sarah Merrill (dressed as Sailor Moon) attended the annual event in San Diego, California, in order to gauge the level of fans’ movie knowledge — and they certainly didn’t disappoint.

Merrill’s first difficult question? Which animal mating noises did the Jurassic Park sound crew copy in order to get the realistic sound of velociraptors in the hit movie. After answering “alligators,” a Comic-Con attendee was shocked to find out it was tortoises, before joking, “My second guess.”

While Wonder Woman fans may have known the answer to Merrill’s second question, the people she was interviewing didn’t — at least, not without a little help. “Where was Wonder Woman’s leading lady Gal Gadot from originally?” After hearing the three options, a woman answered correctly: Israel.

In the most mind-blowing moment of the trivia game, Merrill asked a person dressed as Ursula from The Little Mermaid, “Who was originally considered for the role of Terminator before Arnold Schwarzenegger?” The answer? O.J. Simpson. Ironically, Merrill explained that the director actually thought the former football star was “too innocent and likable to play The Terminator.”

Another fun fact was the discovery of who was paid the least amount of money for The Wizard of Oz. Merrill offered three options: Dorothy, the munchkins or Toto the dog — and surprisingly, the Comic-Con contestant got it right! Fun fact: It was the munchkins, as they were only paid $50 a week, while Toto scored $125 a week.

The quickest question to be answered? “What was the name of Batman’s secret identity?” which, of course, is Bruce Wayne!

To test yourself on more trivia questions — and answers — check out the full video here!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!