Meet Minnesota State representative Drew Christensen. He’s a 24-year-old Republican — born and raised in the land of 10,000 lakes — and he has very strong feelings about Season 22 of The Bachelor.

A diehard fan of the ABC reality show, Christensen was left reeling on Monday, March 5, when Arie Luyendyk, Jr. proposed to Becca Kufrin only to dump her weeks later for runner-up Lauren Burnham. Like Christensen, 27-year-old Kufrin is a Minnesota native and Midwesterners gotta stick together.

“If this gets a thousand retweets I’ll author a bill banning Arie from Minnesota,” Christensen tweeted after the finale. (The politician still has a ways to go with a little more than 7,000 retweets so far.)

Christensen later added: “10,000 RTs and I’ll invite Becca to Minnesota’s State of the State Address. #TheBachelor @mnleg #PriorLakeLakers.”

His social media musings were met with mixed reviews.

“Joke or not, this is embarrassing. #dobetter #likerepresentingyourdistrict,” replied one of his followers. Added another: “Do constituents know this is how you choose to waste their money?”

But others were in full agreement. As one person wrote: “Arie is the sleaziest ever.” (Many chimed in asking if he could ban the race car driver from their state too!)

Meanwhile, Luyendyk, 36, doesn’t seem to be losing any sleep over how things went down. “I am very happy and it’s been an experience that I will remember forever,” the race car driver exclusively told Us Weekly. “I really have no regrets doing it. All I can really say is that I’m very happy and it’s going to be fun for me to watch that back.”

