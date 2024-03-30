Conjoined twin Abby Hensel was on cloud nine while dancing with husband Josh Bowling on their wedding day, alongside her sister Brittany Hensel — with whom she is a dicephalic parapagus conjoined twin.

The sweet video was first shared via Facebook by Bowling’s mom on November 14, 2021, and it has recently resurfaced. In the clip, the couple happily slow dances to “Lose Control” by Matt Simons. As they sway, they lovingly gaze into each other’s eyes and kiss while lip synching the words to the track.

For her special day, Abby, 34, and her sister wore an enchanting white gown with lace details on the back and a short train. They also donned whimsical half-up half-down curled hairstyles with sparkly barrettes, while Bowling, 33, opted for a gray suit and white dress shirt.

On Wednesday, March 27, it was revealed that Abby had secretly married the military veteran two years ago, according to public records obtained by Today.

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Got Married in Secret From Ryan Reynolds surprise "I do" to Blake Lively to Beyonce's hush-hush ceremony to Jay Z, take a look back in photos at stars who married in secret

A few days after the news broke, the twins started to receive criticism about Abby’s marriage and social media trolls began to flood the internet. In an effort to stop the hateful comments, they decided to address them using a viral audio clip.

“This is a message to all the haters out here,” a deep voice said in the Friday, March 29, TikTok video, alongside photos of Abby and Brittany with Bowling. “If you don’t like what I do but watch everything I’m doing, you’re still a fan.”

Several hours earlier, the twins uploaded a reel of multiple ancient sculptures that showed conjoined twins. “The internet is extra LOUD today,” Abby and Brittany captioned their post. “We have always been around.”

Abby and Brittany’s story has been featured on TV since they started making appearances on daytime talk shows in 1996. During the episode, they informed the world about their lives as dicephalic conjoined twins, which is a rare form of partial twinning with two heads connected to one torso. Because of that, Abby and Brittany share a bloodstream and all organs below the waist. Each twin also controls one arm and leg. (Abby controls the left side while Brittany has the right.)

Related: Celebrities Who Have a Twin Stars -- times two! From beloved blonde duo Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, to Scarlett Johansson and her hunky twin brother, Hunter, see which famous stars have the twin chromosome!

Nearly 10 years later in 2006, the sisters shared their journey in the documentary Joined for Life and later chronicled their 16th birthday milestone in 2008. TLC also greenlit an Abby & Brittany docuseries in 2012, which ran for one season. After the show ended, they stepped away from the spotlight and pursued a career teaching elementary school students in Minnesota.

The sisters have always lived their lives side-by-side. After they were born, doctors explained to their parents that it was unlikely that both sisters would survive a procedure to separate them.