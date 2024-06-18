Connor Garden-Bachop, a rising star on the New England rugby scene, has died suddenly at the age of 25.

In a Monday, June 17, statement on behalf of New Zealand Rugby, it was announced that Garden-Bachop passed away “following a medical event.”

According to Christchurch police, the death is “not being treated as suspicious.”

“Rugby’s collective focus at this time is on supporting his family. All of rugby walks alongside the Garden-Bachop family at this time and we are collectively united in our grief,” read NZ Rugby’s statement written in collaboration with the New Zealand Māori Rugby Board, Highlanders, Wellington Rugby and New Zealand Rugby Players Association.

The statement called Garden-Bachop “a fantastic young player, an exciting New Zealand age-grade representative and a proud Māori All Black. Wherever he played, he was a committed and popular teammate with infectious energy and someone who could light up the room.”

Described as “a loving father,” Garden-Bachop was also the father of 3-year-old twin girls.

The joint statement concluded with a poignant poem written in Garden-Bachop’s honor.

“Attention Attention / The house of rugby laments / The passing of one of its sons / Who graced the playing fields,” it read. “O Chiefly one / Connor / The rugby world weeps for you / Rest now in peace our friend.”

Just days before his death, Garden-Bachop shared a tribute to The Highlanders, the rugby club he had played for during the past half a decade, but would not be rejoining.

“Thank you @highlandersteam for an unforgettable five years,” he wrote via Instagram Saturday, June 15. “Thank you to everyone in the south for making me feel at home, and thank you to the boys I have been honoured to share the field with, it’s been a pleasure, I will miss you all. Till next time 💛.”

The All Blacks, New Zealand’s national rugby team, shared their own statement about Garden-Bachop’s passing, calling him a “dynamic young player and popular teammate.”

Rugby ran in Garden-Bachop’s blood, as his father Stephen and uncle Graham both played for the All Blacks. His mother Sue, who died of cancer in 2008, also represented New Zealand in rugby, basketball and field hockey.

Since news of his passing was revealed, Garden-Bachop’s final Instagram post has acted as a place for the rugby star to be eulogized by his followers and admirers.

“My heart is broken 💔 rest easy mate one of the greatest highlanders 😭😭,” one person posted. Another wrote, “Reunited with Mum now mate.”