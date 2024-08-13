Conor Kennedy Is Engaged to Brazilian Singer Giulia Be

Conor Kennedy is engaged to Giulia Be.

“Easiest yes of all time 🩵💍,” Be, 25, wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 12, with photos from the romantic proposal.

For the special moment, Kennedy, 30, appeared to light dozens of candles in the shape of a heart before getting down on one knee with a Tiffany & Co. ring.

“I literally can’t believe this. I’m dreaming,” Be said in a video filmed moments after the proposal. “I love it that we are both sweaty and after work and gross and disgusting. It’s perfect.”

Romance rumors between Kennedy and Be started in February 2022 after the pair posted cryptic photos on Instagram for Valentine’s Day. One year later, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at Roc Nation’s annual Grammys brunch.

Kennedy — who is the son of presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the late Mary Richardson Kennedy — most recently stepped out to show support for the season 12 premiere of his stepmom Cheryl Hines’ show, Curb Your Enthusiasm, in Los Angeles.

Kennedy walked the red carpet with Be in January as they celebrated the final season of the hit comedy.

While the pair has largely kept their relationship out of the public eye, Be is a singer-songwriter who has been nominated for a Latin Grammy. At the end of 2020, Spotify announced that her song “Menina Solta” was the most listened-to Portuguese song in Portugal on the platform.

As for Kennedy, he has been focusing on his law career after studying at Georgetown University. In October 2022, however, he secretly enlisted in Ukraine’s International Legion.

“Like many people, I was deeply moved by what I saw happening in Ukraine over the past year,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “I wanted to help. When I heard about Ukraine’s International Legion, I knew I was going, and I went to the embassy to enlist the next day.”

Kennedy continued, “My time in Ukraine wasn’t long but I saw a lot and I felt a lot. I liked being a soldier, more than I had expected. It is scary. But life is simple, and the rewards for finding courage and doing good are substantial.”

Before meeting Be, Kennedy was linked to model Ava Dash. He also famously dated Taylor Swift in the summer of 2012. During the relationship, Swift was seen at the Kennedy family’s famed home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.