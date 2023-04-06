Coolio’s Official Cause of Death Revealed: Details

Coolio‘s official cause of death has been revealed six months after his passing, Us Weekly can confirm.

A spokesperson for Coolio’s family Jarel Jarez Posey confirmed that his client died from fentanyl in a statement to TMZ. The rapper also had traces of heroin and methamphetamines in his system. Posey noted that Coolio’s severe asthma and history of smoking played a factor in his death.

Coolio passed away at age 59 in September 2022 while visiting a friend. According to TMZ, the Pennsylvania native’s acquaintance grew concerned when he went to the bathroom and didn’t return. Coolio’s friend found him lying on the floor unresponsive. Medical professionals were called to the scene, where EMTs pronounced the musician dead.

“We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon,” a rep for the Grammy winner told Us following his death. “He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

At the time, Coolio’s longtime manager said his client died from a suspected heart attack.

Shortly after the news made headlines, celebrities, including Michelle Pfeiffer, mourned the loss of the music legend.

“Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio. A life cut entirely too short. As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack – which I think was the reason our film saw so much success,” the actress, 64, wrote via Instagram at the time. “I remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. ❤️.”

Alyssa Milano, who also worked with the record producer, praised their time together on set. “Coolio played a demon on Charmed. He was kind, funny, professional and of course — so talented,” she captioned an Instagram photo. “Gone too soon.”

Meanwhile, Melissa Joan Hart got emotional while reflecting on her encounters with Coolio. “I had the amazing honor to work and play with @coolio a few times and he was always down for a chat, a complete gentleman and a ton of fun to hang with,” the Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum, 46, shared via Instagram. “What a loss! Rest In Peace!”