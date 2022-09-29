Coolio is dead, the rapper’s rep confirmed. The “Gangsta’s Paradise” artist was 59.

“We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon,” a rep for Coolio told Us Weekly on Wednesday. “He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Grammy Award winner (born Artis Leon Ivey Jr.) was visiting a friend on Wednesday, September 28, when he died suddenly, his longtime manager Jarez Posey told TMZ and Rolling Stone hours later.

Per TMZ, the friend of the Coolio’s grew concerned after the late rapper went to the bathroom and was indisposed for an extended period of time. After the music icon didn’t respond to his name being called, the unidentified friend eventually went in and found Coolio laying on the floor.

An ambulance was called and EMTs pronounced the “C U When U Get There” performer dead on the scene. Posey said the paramedics believe Coolio went into cardiac arrest, which they suspect is his cause of death. An official cause of death has yet to be determined.

Coolio was married to Josefa Salinas from 1996 to 2000. They shared four kids, daughters Artisha, Brandi, Jackie and son Artis, who costarred with him on the 2008 reality series Coolio’s Rules.

Coolio released eight solo studio albums between 1994 and 2009. He also became a movie star, appearing in 1997’s Batman & Robin opposite George Clooney as the Dark Knight, Get Over It with Kirsten Dunst in 2001 and Ben Affleck‘s 2003 Daredevil movie. He also hit the small screen, with memorable appearances on Sabrina the Teenage Witch, The Nanny, Charmed and Teachers.