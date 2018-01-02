Keeping it gangsta! One Jeopardy contestant named Nick Spicher lost money for saying the word “gangster” when referring to Coolio’s 1995 song “Gangsta’s Paradise.”

During the New Year’s Day episode of the show, the host, Alex Trebek, gave a clue about the book Paradise Lost and the song “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Trebek, 77, read: “A song by Coolio from Dangerous Minds goes back in time to become a 1667 John Milton classic.”Spicher quickly buzzed in to respond saying, “Gangster’s Paradise Lost,” and it was deemed correct at first.

Let Nick’s mistake be a lesson to us all. In 2018, you gotta keep it gangsta at all times. Never Gangster #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/NMO7QsAfyI — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) January 2, 2018

Minutes later, the show’s judges determined that the proper pronunciation of “gangster” disqualified him from getting the more than $3,000 for that clue. The clip then fast forwards to the moment the host delivers the bad news to the contestant, announcing that the money would be taken away from him, and knocked Spicher out of the first place.

“Our judges have re-evaluated one of your responses a few minutes ago, Nick,” Trebek said. “You said ‘gangster’s’ instead of ‘gangsta’s’ on that song by Coolio, so we take $3,200 away from you. You are now in second place.”

Roy Wood Jr. from The Daily Show shared the clip on Twitter on Tuesday, January 2, and used it as inspiration for the new year.

“Let Nick’s mistake be a lesson to us all. In 2018, you gotta keep it gangsta at all times. Never Gangster. #Jeopardy,” Wood tweeted.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!