Corey Feldman took to Twitter on Sunday, October 22, to set the record straight after reports surfaced that he’d been arrested for marijuana possession.

The former child star, 46, was due to perform with his band in Louisiana when his bus was pulled over for speeding in Mangham on Saturday, October 21, according to The News-Star.

Police Chief Perry Fleming told the newspaper that The Goonies alum was driving on a suspended license and he was taken in by police after an officer noticed the smell of marijuana and searched the bus.

Feldman was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, driving under suspension and speeding and paid a fine of $640 instead of posting bond. Four other members of his group were booked on drug charges.

“4 THE RECORD, I WAS NOT ARRESTED OR PUT IN JAIL,” the Stand By Me star wrote in a series of tweets on Sunday. “I RECEIVED A MISDEMEANOR IN LOUISIANA, DUE 2 A MEMBER OF MY CREW HAVING MEDICAL MARIJUANA, WITH A LEGAL CA PRESCRIPTION, I HAD NOTHING ON ME, BUT WAS CHARGED BECAUSE ITS MY BUS. ALSO 5 OTHERS WERE CHARGED DUE 2 HAVING LEGAL MEDICINES WITHOUT THEIR PARTICULAR BOTTLES. NO ILLEGAL OR STREET DRUGS WERE FOUND ON THE BUS AT ALL! WHICH IS Y NOBODY SPENT THE NIGHT IN JAIL. HOWEVER WE WERE PROMISED THAT THESE CHARGES COULD ALL B DROPPED WITH PROOF OF PROPER SCRIPTS!”

“IT WAS A BIT OF A GOOD OL SHAKEDOWN!” he continued. “AFTER WE PAID THEM IN CASH, THEY ASKED 4 PICS & AUTOGRAPHS, & THEN CALLED THE LOCAL PAPER 2 DO INTERVIEWS!”

Feldman has been in the news this week after speaking out against sexual abusers in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal, and added that he found that timing of his legal trouble “ironic.”

The singer and actor, who has talked in the past about being sexually abused as a child actor, wrote about his experiences in a series of tweets and Facebook posts on Thursday, October 19.

The Lost Boys star has claimed that he and frequent costar and close friend Corey Haim, who died of an accidental overdose in 2010, were abused by pedophiles in Hollywood.

“NOBODY SHOULD LIV THEIR LIVES IN FEAR EXCEPT THOSE WHO COMMITTED THESE HEINOUS CRIMES IN THE 1ST PLACE!” he tweeted on Thursday. “I HAV FAITH GOD WILL C THIS THRU!”

