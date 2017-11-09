Corey Haim’s mother, Judy Haim, opened up to Dr. Mehmet Oz about the allegations that Charlie Sheen raped her son when he was 13 years old.

“I know what’s going on out there with what everybody is saying, and … I can tell you as a mother that I haven’t seen one change in character. I would have known if anything was wrong,” Judy said in a sneak peak for an upcoming episode of The Dr. Oz Show. “My kid had nothing. He was, like, transparent. He never hid anything. He was Corey. It’s out of character, that’s No. 1. When my son was 13, he wasn’t going to ask Charlie Sheen to go and sleep with him.”

Judy then named a different man who allegedly abused her late son, though his name was censored.

Corey’s close friend Dominick Brascia claimed to The National Enquirer in a report published on Wednesday, November 8, that the Two and a Half Men alum, 52, sexually assaulted Corey, who died of pneumonia at age 38 in 2010, on the set of the 1986 film Lucas. “[Corey] told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex,” Brascia alleged. Sheen’s rep later said the actor “categorically denies these allegations.”

The report came years after Corey Feldman claimed in his 2013 memoir, Coreyography, that he and Haim had been sexually abused by people in the movie industry. In wake of the allegations against Sheen, a spokesperson for Feldman, 46, told Us Weekly, “Corey can only speak about his own experiences. He can only attest to event that he actually saw; anything he was told by other victims is merely hearsay. Unfortunately, some of them are not here to recount their horrors and all we can hope is that all abusers are held accountable.”

Judy’s full interview on The Dr. Oz Show airs on Friday, November 10. Check your local listings.

