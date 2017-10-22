Are they or aren’t they? Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson fueled romance rumors while “taking on Halloween” together in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 21.

The Miami native, 26, dressed up as a robot for Maxim’s Halloween party, wearing a silver bra top and matching skirt with a feathered hairpiece and a sheer pink cover-up. Jackson went as a biker, wearing a bandana, black gloves and a black leather jacket with patches.

In a matching photo of the pair posing in their costumes shared to both of their Instagram accounts, Jackson wrote, “This fembot captured me tonight” with a rose emoji. This prompted his followers to gush that the two looked cute together, while others asked if they are dating. The Bachelor contestant captioned her photo as “Fembot – Biker Boy take Halloween” with a pumpkin emoji.

Contrary to speculation, the reality stars both insist they are just friends. “We’re extremely close. We talk, like, every day. We hang out. We do things that friends do,” Jackson exclusively told Us Weekly at the event. He also noted that Olympios is “the most drop dead gorgeous girl in the world.”

“We’re really good friends and just hang out a lot and I’m super happy to be here with him tonight,” Olympios also told Us at the event. “It’s really good that we could just be friends and have no worries about any drama or anything like that.”

When asked whether they have kissed since the show, Jackson coyly responded, “I don’t kiss and tell.”

As previously reported, both reality stars were on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in June when a producer filed a complaint of alleged sexual misconduct after the pair reportedly got hot and heavy. Warner Bros. placed the show on a two-week production halt to investigate. Filming resumed after the company found no evidence of misconduct, but neither Olympios or Jackson returned to finish the season.

The business owner later told Good Morning America that she had no recollection of the incident after she unintentionally blacked out from a combination of alcohol and medication.

This is not the first time Olympios and Jackson have stepped out together: They first reunited after the scandal in Los Angeles in August, when the two posed for PDA-filled photos with Olympios jumping onto Jackson and giving him a big kiss on the cheek. They were also spotted leaving TAO together in September, as well as being seen enjoying a day at Disneyland together while holding hands later that month.

