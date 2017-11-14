Corinne Olympios may not have won The Bachelor, but her journey on the ABC dating series did end with a proposal!

Multiple sources exclusively told Us Weekly in March that Olympios, 26, was engaged, although she denied it at the time. However, the reality star is now confessing that she did in fact accept a proposal after she returned home from filming.

How Long Did Every ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Couple Stay Together After the Finale?

While appearing on The Morning Breath on Tuesday, November 14, the Miami-based business owner revealed that after being eliminated from Nick Viall’s 21st season, she came home and rekindled her romance with a longtime boyfriend.

“A lot of people don’t know this. It was exactly a year ago. Literally yesterday I got engaged last year,” The Bachelor alum, who filmed the show in the fall of 2016, finally confirmed. “I got home and he showed up at my house with a ring. I gave it back. I could never keep something like that.”

Corinne Olympios Kisses DeMario Jackson After ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Controversy: Photos

As for her current relationship status? The reality star told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, November 10, that what she wants most for her upcoming birthday is a boyfriend! “I just want a guy that will check in with me even when he’s having a super busy day, [a guy with] a good job [who] has his shit together … and just [gives off] good vibes,” she explained. “I don’t like people that are cocky. I have come across so many guys that are just way too into themselves and it is such a turn-off.”

Biggest ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Villains

Olympios also confirmed that she and her former BIP costar DeMario Jackson are not romantic. “DeMario is a super close friend of mine. I love him to death,” she told Us. “We always have the best time hanging out. He’s just great. [But] no, we’re not dating.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!