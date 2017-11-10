She’s looking for love. Us Weekly caught up with Corinne Olympios at Henri Bendel in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 10, where she told Us what she wants most for her birthday — a boyfriend!

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 26, dished on what she’s looking for in a partner. “I just want a guy that will check in with me even if he’s having a super busy day, [a guy with] a good job [who] has his shit together … and just [gives off] good vibes,” she told Us. ‘I don’t like people that are cocky. I have come across so many guys that are just way too into themselves and it is just such a turn-off.”

“If I’m dating someone I’d like to see them a few times a week, especially at night, you know? I think it’s [really] important. Especially when you’re getting to know someone, to be spending time with them, especially at the beginning,” she continued.

The reality star, who was sent home after hometown dates on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor earlier this year, says she’s looking to meet a guy the more traditional way now: “I just really want to meet someone organically or through a friend.”

Olympios was recently spotted getting cozy with her BIP costar DeMario Jackson, but she tells Us they’re just good friends. “DeMario is a super close friend of mine. I love him to death. We always have the best time hanging out. He’s just great,” she admits. “[But] no, we’re not dating.”

As previously reported, the two — who were embroiled in a scandal that briefly shut down production of the Bachelor spinoff earlier this year and was later dismissed after no evidence of misconduct was found — were spotted at Maxim’s Halloween party on October 21.

Reporting by Carly Sloane

