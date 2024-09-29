Country Music Singer Kris Kristofferson Dead at Age 88

Country music singer Kris Kristofferson has died at the age of 88.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home,” his family wrote in a statement via Instagram on Sunday, September 29. “We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.”

The post, which featured a black-and-white photo of Kristofferson, concluded, “The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young also paid tribute to Kristofferson via social media.

“Kris Kristofferson believed creativity is God-given, and those who ignore such a gift are doomed to unhappiness,” the statement on Sunday read. “He preached that a life of the mind gives voice to the soul, and his work gave voice not only to his soul but to ours. He leaves a resounding legacy.”

Kristofferson died while surrounded by his loved ones in his Maui home on Saturday. A representative confirmed his death to Us Weekly. Kristofferson is survived by his wife, Lisa, his eight children, Tracy, Kris Jr., Casey, Jesse, Jody, John, Kelly, and Blake and seven grandchildren.

After spending time in the military post-college, Kristofferson moved to Nashville where he worked as a janitor at Columbia Records.

“I just fell in love with the music community that was going on there,” he said of Nashville during a 2010 interview with Clash. “The way the old heroes helped out the new guys. It was a very soulful business at the time; I don’t know if it’s anything like that now. But it was definitely the best move I’ve ever made.”

Kristofferson released his first album, Sunday Mornin’ Coming’ Down, in 1972. While balancing his music career, Kristofferson starred in films including 1974’s Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore before getting his break in the 1976 remake of A Star Is Born. Kristofferson, who starred alongside Barbra Streisand in the film, earned a Golden Globe for Best Actor in 1977.

Years later, Kristofferson formed a country supergroup with Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson called The Highwaymen. The four stars released their first album, Highwayman, in 1985.

Kristofferson went on to win three Grammys and a lifetime achievement honor from the Recording Academy in 2018. He also earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song in 1985 for the movie Songwriter. Kristofferson was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2004.

Kristofferson announced his retirement from music in 2021.