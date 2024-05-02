Country singer Colt Ford is looking back on his terrifying brush with death.

The musician, 54, claimed during an interview on the Big D & Bubba radio show that he “died two times” after suffering a heart attack last month.

“I didn’t even remember coming out here to do a show in Phoenix, and apparently we played this great, sold-out show and it was incredible,” Ford explained on April 23. “I walked back to the bus, texted my fiancée, ‘Hi baby,’ and fell over dead.”

Ford added that his bandmates came to find him and discovered his collapsed body.

“They’re like, ‘It’s really hot in there.’ I’m getting to kind of be an old guy now and they came out and checked on me and then all of a sudden, they were like, ‘Oh God.’ That’s when all hell broke loose,” he recounted.

After being rushed to the hospital, Ford woke up a week later and was told by his doctor that he had been given a minimal chance of survival. The “Dirt Road Anthem” cowriter noted that his gallbladder “crapped out” and he had three stents placed in his body.

“So it has been life-changing, spiritually changing, and obviously, physically changing,” Ford said. “I’m still not 100 percent out of the woods yet.”

The singer-songwriter had just finished his performance at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Gilbert, Arizona, on April 4 when he suffered a heart attack. According to local NBC affiliate 12 News, Ford was taken to Banner Desert Medical Center’s ICU and transferred to the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale.

Eyewitnesses told TMZ that Ford looked fine at the time of his two-and-a-half-hour performance before the heart attack occurred.

“The only thing I’d say is toward the end he kind of looked tired,” Kelli Williams, a fan who attended the concert, told 12 News at the time. “But, I mean, he went 110 percent and he was all over the stage and interacting with the crowd.”

The “Drivin’ Round Song” singer has had his share of health scares over the years, revealing in May 2021 that he underwent surgery for eye cancer. “The doctor told me I was a week to 10 days from having to go on full chemo,” he told People.

Though he inevitably beat the cancer, Ford was later diagnosed with an autoimmune disease known as myasthenia gravis, which affects voluntary muscles in the body.

“It’s been tough,” he told Taste of Country in May 2023. “The last year quite honestly got really hard for me. It’s a disease and there’s no cure for this.”