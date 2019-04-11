Country music legend Earl Thomas Conley has died from a condition similar to dementia while in hospice care in Nashville, his brother Fred confirmed to The Tennessean. He was 77.

Following news of Conley’s death on Wednesday, April 10, members of the entertainment industry paid their respects to the “Once in a Blue Moon” singer in heartfelt social media tributes.

“My heart is absolutely destroyed today,” Blake Shelton captioned an Instagram picture of him and Conley sharing a microphone. “I’m sad to report that Earl Thomas Conley passed away very early this morning. Earl was my all time favorite singer, hero and my friend. Prayers to his family. We will all miss you deeply my brother. Now go rest.”

Shelton’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, reposted the same photo and thanked him “for introducing me to this beautiful artist,” adding the hashtag, “#angelindisguise.”

Toby Keith tweeted: “An all time great. Earl Thomas Conley passed away today. Huge influence on me. Loved him. Prayers to his family. -T.”

Conley’s partner of more than 20 years, Carol Scates, shared an emotional statement to CNN. “We are heartbroken. The light has dimmed but his light will shine on in his music,” she said. “A lot of people don’t realize he was not just an artist who performed music, but he was a very talented artist who painted and sculpted. “He could create anything with his hands. When he was a little boy, they didn’t have toys. He carved the toys they played when he was little.”

Throughout his career, Conley had 18 No. 1 songs on the Billboard country charts and recorded 10 studio albums. He is survived by three children: Erinn Scates, Amy Edmisten and Ty Conley.

“He was a great dad, and he filled our lives with color,” Erinn told The Tennessean. Amy added: “I could always count on Daddy to rescue me from life when life wasn’t always perfect.” As for Ty, he simply noted that his dad was his “hero.”

