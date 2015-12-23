Rebound romance? Courteney Cox and Will Arnett were photographed grabbing dinner together on Tuesday, December 22. The newly single Cougar Town actress and Arrested Development alum dined at the Palm Restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Dressed casually in a black blazer and skinny jeans, Cox, 51, looked at ease while exiting the restaurant. Arnett, 45, was equally low-key in a baseball cap and khakis.

Cox split from her fiancé, Johnny McDaid, last month, just 17 months after he popped the question. Arnett was previously linked to Arielle Vandenberg following his divorce from Amy Poehler in 2014.

Their dinner date was likely just a friendly one considering the two have been pals for some time.

Cox was previously married to David Arquette for 13 years. The two share daughter Coco, 11.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!