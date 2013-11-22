Courtney Stodden definitely has a type. Just over two weeks after announcing her separation from husband Doug Hutchison, 53, the 19-year-old blonde bombshell hit the town with a different 53-year-old man — Anna Nicole Smith's ex-boyfriend Edward Lozzi.

PHOTOS: Can you believe these couples' age differences?

Risking yet another wardrobe malfunction in a plunging black minidress that just barely contained her famous curves, the buxom teen posed with Lozzi at Ocean Nation's Pop, Fashion, and Sport event. They were later spotted dancing together in a VIP booth. However, a spokesperson for the star told the U.K.'s Daily Mail that the two are not dating.

Former White House aide Lozzi, like Hutchison, is 35 years older than Stodden. He and the late Anna Nicole Smith dated briefly in the 1990s.

PHOTOS: Playboy's sexiest models

"She was just — just a funny, funny girl, [with a] sense of humor that just would blow you away," he told CNN after the Playboy model's sudden death at age 39 in 2007. "She was nothing like she's perceived. She was dumb like a fox, if you know what I mean. A lot of that was an act. She was very sharp and witty, with a lot of one-liners."

Stodden, meanwhile, recently confessed to Bethenny Frankel that she doesn't "read or write." Since her split from Hutchison earlier this month, the former child bride has been busy figuring out her future.

PHOTOS: Stars who wed too young

"Right now, I am focusing on different things than wanting to star on reality TV. I'm not sitting here saying, 'Okay, what reality show can I do next?'" Stodden, who starred on the 12th season of the U.K.'s Big Brother, told Frankel.

"I've learned that I need to be 19. I need to do what regular girls do," she continued. "I've learned throughout my marriage…that right now, a career is great, it's cool, you know, whatever. I'm not putting it aside, but right now I'm really, really, really wanting to focus on me."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!