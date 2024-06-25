Crazy Town Frontman Shifty Shellshock Dead at 49

Shifty Shellshock, frontman for the band Crazy Town, has died at age 49.

Shellshock, who was born Seth Binzer, was found dead at his home on Monday, June 24, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s website. A cause of death was not given.

Shellshock cofounded rap rock band Crazy Town with Bret “Epic” Mazur in 1995. The group’s 2000 single “Butterfly” catapulted the group to fame and became their biggest hit, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song also helped their debut album, The Gift of Game, climb to No. 9 on the Billboard 200 more than a year after its release.

Crazy Town released their second album, Darkhorse, in 2002 but broke up after the album failed to reach the heights of The Gift of Game. Two years later, Shellshock released his debut solo album, Happy Love Sick.

This story is developing.