Thinking of the Prince that got away? Suddenly single Cressida Bonas stepped out in London on Wednesday, April 30—the day after Us Weekly confirmed that the British socialite, 25, had parted ways with royal boyfriend Prince Harry. The University of Leeds graduate and Harry, 29, had dated for two years, and many had hoped for an engagement for the pair, introduced by Harry's cousin and her BFF Princess Eugenie.

Known as "Cressy" to her pals, Bonas looked contemplative—but casual-chic as ever—as she grabbed a smoothie and chatted serenely on her cell, wearing a denim jacket over a black mini-dress, tights and boots. (Although much has been made of her love of scrunchies, Bonas held her dirty-blonde hair back this time with a colorful headband.)

For now, Bonas, who works in the marketing department at an entertainment company, does not intend to find a replacement for Harry. "Cressida will focus on work for a while," a source tells Us. "She has no plans to start dating people."

Although she and the so-called "Spare Heir" remain amicable, the source explains that the pair suffered "just a few too many disagreements. Too much quarreling."

The fun-loving twosome never argued, however, over Harry's royal family or Bonas' neediness, despite reports to the contrary. "There was no issue with royal pressures or Cressida being needy," the source says. "That's all wrong."

Continues the insider: "It just felt right for both of them to end it. They're at different places in their lives right now." The split was also 100 percent mutual. "It was a really tough decision to make, but they made it together."

Might a reconciliation be in the cards? "Who knows what the future holds?" the source admits. "They're not ruling anything out and they're still incredibly close."

