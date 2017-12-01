Cressida Bonas stars in James Arthur’s new music video for “Naked,” which was released on Friday, December 1.

The four-minute video follows 28-year-old Bonas’ character, clad in a white lace dress, as she sits down for an interview as a guest on Arthur’s talk show. She appears to be uncomfortable throughout the segment, however smiles through it until something happens between the two that causes Arthur to storm off set. Eventually, Bonas’ character gets him to come back and they talk through their mysterious conflict live on the air. At the end of the emotional video, the screen goes black just as the two are seemingly about to kiss.

The video’s release comes less than a week after Bonas’ ex-boyfriend Prince Harry announced his engagement to his girlfriend of more than a year, Meghan Markle, on Monday, November 27. The day after Kensington Palace confirmed the couple’s happy news, Bonas took to Instagram to post what many fans deemed a cryptic message.

“No matter how educated, talented, rich or cool you believe you are, how you treat people ultimately tells it all,” read a post she shared on Tuesday, November 28, adding the caption: “Truth 🙌🏼 #quotestoliveby 🦋👊🏻”

The model and actress dated Harry from 2012 to 2014 after being introduced by her friend and his cousin Princess Eugenie. Bonas recently opened up about her frustration with being known as Harry’s ex because she feels it hinders certain career opportunities. “I think it’s that thing of being pigeonholed. Especially in this country, I feel people are very quick to put you in a box or put you in a corner and think, ‘Oh, well, you’re that so you must be that,’” Bonas explained on the BBC’s Woman’s Hour radio show in August. “It’s incredibly frustrating, especially in the industry that I’m in. But you know, it is the way it is.”

Kensington Palace revealed on Tuesday that Harry and Markle will wed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England in May 2018.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!