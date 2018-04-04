Cynthia Bailey is recovering and in good spirits after undergoing surgery for a benign lymphoma tumor.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 51, opened up about her condition in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 4.

“I noticed a slight raised lump on my back near my left shoulder blade about 2 months ago. At first I thought I had been bitten by something, or it was just back fat. A couple of weeks later, I noticed that it was still there & seemed to be growing,” the Bravo personality recalled. “I went to the doctor and was told that it was lymphoma, a fatty tumor.”

After receiving her diagnosis, Bailey feared the worst. “Lymphoma is cancer of the lymph nodes and lymphatic system. I Googled it immediately and was blown away by the photos of the worst cases in particular,” noted the reality star. “I was scared because as soon as I heard the word ‘tumor,’ I immediately thought cancer.”

The Dark Power actress scheduled an appointment to have the tumor removed. “Surgery went well, however it went much longer than expected because the tumor was embedded very deeply in my back & partially under a muscle,” she said. “It was also larger than expected. In the end, thankfully all the lymphoma was removed successfully and it is benign.”

The model, who is now recovering at her home, Lake Bailey, added: “Thanks to everyone for all the well wishes, texts and flowers.”

Bailey has also taken to Instagram to express her gratitude to fans for their support. “Grateful surgery went well this morning & was so happy my mom was there with me,” she wrote on Tuesday, April 3, alongside a photo of a gift she received. “Came home to this beautiful balloon from @ohlalacompany_. Thank you for thinking of me. I’m feeling good #healthiswealth #speedyrecovery.”

The Sharknado actress also posted a photo of herself at her doctor’s office on March 28. “Had a little health scare. Thankfully I’m OK,” she captioned a snapshot of herself wearing a hospital gown and flashing a peace sign.”

