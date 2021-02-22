Clearing the air. DaBaby denied dissing JoJo Siwa after rapping about her in his new song, “Beatbox Freestyle,” which was released on Friday, February 19.

The Grammy nominee, 29, faced backlash on social media over releasing his new track because of the lyric, “Turn me up, n—gas gon’ see why / N—ga, you a bitch, JoJo Siwa (bitch).”

The Ohio native also held up a photo of the former Dance Moms star on his phone in the song’s music video, leading some fans to wonder if the pair had beef.

“@itsjojosiwa my 3-year-old princess is your number 1 fan,” DaBaby wrote via Twitter on Sunday, February 21. “I bought her every product you have out. She think she you.😂.”

The “Masterpiece” rapper went on to explain that he was not coming after Siwa, but instead the lyrics were a play on words.

“Don’t let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads,” he continued. “All love on my end shawty, Keep shinning! 💝.”

DaBaby further defended himself and his song via his Instagram Story writing, “Y’all MFs sick lol. Y’all OK w/ that child being tricked into thinking I got a problem with her.”

He added: “WE F—K WIT YOU JOJO” along with a crying laughing emoji and heart emoji.

After one fan tweeted, “Bae I don’t ‘Siwa’ they so mad at you,” DaBaby replied, “I don’t ‘Siwa’ they so mad either bae,” poking fun at his controversial lyrics.

The “BOP” musician did not clarify what the word play was meant to stand for, but some fans speculated that JoJo could be a nickname for Jonathan, which is DaBaby’s real name. Others pointed out that “Siwa” could be a twist on “see why,” meaning the lyric was meant to read: “Jonathan see why.”

The “Kid in a Candy Store” singer, who came out in January, has yet to comment on the controversy.

The YouTube star has, however, had her fair share of haters over the years. Most recently, some parents threatened to stop letting their kids watch her after she revealed that she is gay, but she didn’t let phase her.

The Nebraska native explained in January that she has never “been this happy before and it feels really awesome” after sharing her truth. “I’ve been happy for a little bit now. It’s just so, so, so awesome,” she said during an Instagram Live. “You guys probably haven’t seen me this happy since I was on tour.”

Siwa introduced fans to her girlfriend, Kylie, earlier this month while celebrating the couple’s one-month anniversary on February 8.