Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Dakota Fanning Name-Drops A-List Celebrities Who’ve Given Her Crazy Gifts Over the Years

By
Dakota Fanning Name Drops AList Celebrities Whove Given Her Crazy Gifts Over the Years
Dakota Fanning RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images

Dakota Fanning has been in Hollywood since she was a kid — and has received some pretty awesome gifts from A-listers throughout her years as a child star.

Fanning starred alongside Michelle Pfieffer in her first movie, 2001’s I Am Sam. Fanning celebrated her 7th birthday on set and got a pretty awesome gift from Pfieffer — but more on that later.

The duo reunited 20 years later for the 2022 series The First Lady because Fanning “just wanted to work with Michelle again,” she told Entertainment Weekly in April 2022.

“I’ve always held Michelle on this really special pedestal because she was the first actress I ever worked with,” Fanning continued. “And so, just getting to know her as an adult — and spend time with her and work with her — was such an unbelievable experience.”

Every Time Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning Proved to Be Sibling Goals on the Red Carpet

Related: Every Time Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning Proved to Be Sibling Goals

While Pfieffer made a huge impact on Fanning’s life, she’s not the only one. Keep reading to see which A-listers used their star power to give Fanning memorable gifts over the years:

Michelle Pfieffer

Fanning celebrated her 7th birthday on the I Am Sam set and got a major surprise from Pfieffer.

Dakota Fanning Name Drops AList Celebrities Whove Given Her Crazy Gifts Over the Years
Michelle Pfeiffer, Dakota Fanning and Sean Penn Vince Bucci/Getty Images

“I’ll never forget it, she decorated my trailer for my birthday and she gave me all these Barbies in this Barbie car,” Fanning recalled to Harper’s Bazaar in April 2024. “I was like, I guess they’re always gonna do that for me on my birthday on set.”

Tom Cruise

In that same interview, Fanning recalled Cruise gifting her a cell phone — her first ever cell phone, mind you. “It was a Motorola Razr,” she recalled. “I was so excited. I didn’t have anybody to call or text at that time, you know, I was 11. … But I loved having it.”

She went on to say that “thoughtful” Cruise still sends her a birthday gift “every year” since they worked on 2005’s War of the Worlds together.

Former Child Stars Who Went to College After Getting Famous

Related: Former Child Stars Who Went to College After Getting Famous

Marc Jacobs

When discussing her first-ever fashion campaign with Harper’s Bazaar, Fanning name-dropped the iconic designer — who also gave her a major gift.

Only $12! — These Designer-Dupe Aviators Are on Major Sale

Deal of the Day

Only $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer) View Deal

“Marc made all the runway clothes in my size and gave them to me in the end,” she said of the photo shoot she did at 12 or 13 years old.

Kurt Russell

Fanning revealed that Russell gifted her with the best wrap gift after they shot the movie Dreamer.

“Kurt Russell gave me a horse,” she told Elle in April 2024. “Kurt is one of the loveliest most amazing people. We were making a movie about horses, and he gave me a horse.

In this article

1260374980dakota fanning 206

Dakota Fanning
Kurt Russell Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Blended Family

Kurt Russell

Marc Jacobs
Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer
Tom Cruise Shows Off Long Hair smile

Tom Cruise

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!