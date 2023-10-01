Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning have each made their mark as accomplished actresses, but their sibling bond comes first — and the support is always clear on the red carpet.

“We’re very supportive of each other. I’m very lucky to have a family member who’s in the business. She understands what it’s like and what you’re going through,” Elle exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2018. “Of course, we talk about [our] movies and, ‘Oh, what are you about to go do?’ And that’s exciting, but there’s other things to talk about.”

Elle further explained that her big sibling knows her personality better than anybody else. “My sister would probably describe me as a free-spirited person,” she told Us. “In the grocery store going down the aisles when I was a kid, I would be dancing and running and kind of carefree. … I bounce off the energy around me.”

Dakota started acting in 1999 when she was 5, nearly two years before Elle joined her in the spotlight. (Elle portrayed a younger version of Dakota in 2001’s I Am Sam for her debut acting role.)

Scroll below to see their best sibling moments on the red carpet: