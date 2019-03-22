Sibling rivalry! Elle Fanning revealed in a new interview that she couldn’t watch sister Dakota Fanning’s Friends debut because of a vow she had made to herself.

“I had an [audition] to be on Friends once. I might be remembering this wrong, but I think I was gonna be one of Phoebe’s triplets,” she told PorterEdit it its latest issue. “I auditioned for it but I didn’t get it and I was like, ‘I’m boycotting the show, I’m never watching this again.'”

It proved to be a difficult promise to keep — Dakota, who is five years Elle’s senior, nabbed an appearance on season 10 of the show when she was just 10 years old.

The Runaways star, 25, played the part of Mackenzie in “The One With Princess Consuela,” in which she bonded with Joey when Monica and Chandler came to look at her house while hunting for a suburban home.

“Then my sister was on it and I refused to watch the episode. I was like, ‘I am not watching this!’” the model recalled of her then 5-year-old self.

Nowadays, the Mary Shelley star says she definitely has her sibling’s back regardless of roles — and vice versa.

“We’re very supportive of each other,” she told Us Weekly in September. “I’m very lucky to have a family member who’s in the business. She understands what it’s like and what you’re going through.”

The Maleficent actress also told Marie Claire in January 2018 that she and Dakota have tried out for the same parts without a trace of rivalry. “We don’t talk about [our careers] that much. We have our separate relationship with what we do,” she told the magazine. “We’ve never felt the need to get into it. We’ve had scenarios where we’ve gone to meet the same person [for a role] and it’s totally fine. To us, we’re so different.”

To see the full interview with Elle Fanning read PorterEdit at www.net-a-porter.com/porter/article-2f712eebeea13305 and/or download the Net-A-Porter app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!