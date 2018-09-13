A bond like no other! Elle Fanning dished on her special relationship with sister Dakota Fanning.

While the actresses “pretty much” discuss “sister stuff” when they’re together, Elle, 20, exclusively revealed to Us Weekly how great it is having a sibling in the entertainment industry.

“We’re very supportive of each other. I’m very lucky to have a family member who’s in the business. She understands what it’s like and what you’re going through,” the Maleficent star told Us at the special screening of I Think We’re Alone Now on Wednesday, September 12, in New York City. “So of course we talk about things and movies and, ‘Oh, what are you about to go do?’ And that’s exciting, but there’s other things to talk about.”

Elle added that Dakota knows her personality better than anyone else. “I would actually a little bit [describe myself as kooky]. I guess my sister would probably describe me as a free-spirited person,” she noted. “In the grocery store going down the aisles when I was a kid, I would be dancing and running and kind of care-free. So maybe in that way. I bounce off the energy around me.”

Dakota, 24, shared a similar sentiment about her younger sister while covering Marie Claire’s January 2018 issue. “We don’t talk about [our careers] that much. We have our separate relationship with what we do,” explained The Alienist actress. “We’ve never felt the need to get into it. We’ve had scenarios where we’ve gone to meet the same person [for a role] and it’s totally fine. To us, we’re so different.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!