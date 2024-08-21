Dance Moms star Kelly Hyland — the mother of daughters Brooke and Paige — reached a major milestone amid her treatment for breast cancer.

In a video shared via Instagram on Tuesday, August 20, Hyland, 53, read from a plaque while holding a rope attached to a bell.

“Ring this bell / Three times well / Its toll to clearly say / My treatment’s done / This course is run /And I am on my way!” Hyland said before ringing the bell. “Oops, I rang it four times.”

Hyland reflected on the moment in the caption of her post. “I got to ring the bell today,” she wrote. “This was the end of my first treatment … next steps surgery, 20 radiation and 11 more treatments. I GOT THIS.”

Hyland revealed in May that she had been recently diagnosed with breast cancer. “The first red flag was my significant weight loss,” she told E! News at the time. “I lost enough that others noticed and would ask for my dieting hacks, but there was nothing I had changed in my day-to-day to cause the loss.”

Back in March, Hyland booked a mammogram appointment after discovering a lump in her breast.

“I had just had one done eight months prior and the results came back clean,” Hyland explained. “However, this new mammogram and sonogram did not, it came back showing a mass.”

After Hyland underwent a biopsy, the mass came back as malignant and she was diagnosed with invasive carcinoma grade 3.

Kelly broke the news to her and ex-husband Randy Hyland’s kids Brooke, 26, Josh, 24, and Paige, 23, via a phone call, which she called a “very hard conversation for us all.”

“I would’ve liked to have told them in person but a phone call was the best I could do given the circumstances,” Kelly explained. “I did a four-way call with all of my kids because I wanted to tell them at the same time and make sure they were all given the same information.”

Alongside her kids, Kelly has also been receiving love from her former Dance Moms costars, who have been “been extremely supportive and are willing to film around my treatment schedule and how I’m feeling.”

Kelly, Brooke and Paige starred on Dance Moms from 2011 to 2014 for seasons 1 through 4. The three later left the show before the end of season 4 due to tensions between Kelly and the girls’ dance coach, Abby Lee Miller.