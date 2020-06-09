Daniel Radcliffe distanced himself from J.K. Rowling’s controversial beliefs on gender identity.

The actor, 30, wrote in an essay published by The Trevor Project on Monday, June 8, that his decision to speak out against the Harry Potter author, 54, and her recent anti-trans tweets does not mean there is any “in-fighting between” them, noting, “That is really not what this is about, nor is it what’s important right now.”

He continued, “While Jo is unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken, as someone who has been honored to work with and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project for the last decade, and just as a human being, I feel compelled to say something at this moment. Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

Radcliffe then pulled out statistics, noting that 78 percent of transgender and nonbinary youth have reported being discriminated against due to their gender identity.

“It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm,” he wrote, urging fans to read The Trevor Project’s Guide to Being an Ally to Transgender and Nonbinary Youth.

The London native concluded his essay with a message to Harry Potter readers “who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished” due to Rowling’s tweets.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you. I really hope that you don’t entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you,” he wrote. “If these books taught you that love is the strongest force in the universe, capable of overcoming anything; if they taught you that strength is found in diversity, and that dogmatic ideas of pureness lead to the oppression of vulnerable groups; if you believe that a particular character is trans, nonbinary, or gender fluid, or that they are gay or bisexual; if you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life — then that is between you and the book that you read, and it is sacred. And in my opinion nobody can touch that. It means to you what it means to you and I hope that these comments will not taint that too much.”

Rowling came under fire after arguing via Twitter on Saturday, June 6, that discussing gender identity invalidates biological sex.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased,” she wrote in part. “I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

The LGBTQ organization GLAAD and countless celebrities, including Harry Potter actress Katie Leung, were among those who condemned Rowling’s posts.