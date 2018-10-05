No bad blood between Harry and Draco! Tom Felton and Daniel Radcliffe reunited in NYC on Thursday, October 4, following Radcliffe’s performance in The Lifespan of A Fact.

Felton appeared to go backstage after the show and posed for a photo with his Harry Potter costar. “Go see it. He’s fantastic as per @lifespanofafact,” he wrote via Instagram.

In the black-and-white photo, Felton pointed to Radcliffe as he wrapped his arm around his shoulder.

The Broadway play runs for 16 weeks only. Radcliffe also stars alongside Bobby Cannavale and Cherry Jones.

Radcliffe, 29, and Felton, meanwhile, are best known for playing Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy, respectively, in the movie franchise. Although the Gryffindor and Slytherin students were enemies, their sons — Albus Severus Potter and Scorpius Malfoy — would become best friends in 2016’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Felton, 31, is used to running into the cast. Back in August, he goofed off with Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. “See how close he was to converting…. @mattdavelewis #gryffindork,” he captioned an Instagram pic of the lads at the time.

In his own photo, 29-year-old Lewis quipped: “Take your Slytherin paws off me, you damn dirty ape! @t22felton.”

