Tom Felton is at it again! The Harry Potter actor gave fans of the fantasy series all the feels when he posted a photo of himself goofing off with costar Matthew Lewis.

“See how close he was to converting…. @mattdavelewis #gryffindork,” Felton, 30, captioned an Instagram pic on Sunday, August 19. In the photo, he can be seen handing Lewis, 29, a backpack with a Slytherin emblem from the popular movies.

But he wasn’t going to get the last laugh. “I can’t even go for a pint without you hounding me,” Lewis later commented. “Can’t you have an Adidas bag like regular folk?! #Gryfforthewin”

The photo gives a nod to the house-sorting system at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where Felton’s Draco Malfoy is placed in the Slytherin house while Lewis’ Neville Longbottom is team Gryffindor.

Lewis later posted a similar photo with the caption: “Take your Slytherin paws off me, you damn dirty ape! @t22felton”

And fans couldn’t get enough of the mini reunion. “This picture gives my soul life,” one commenter wrote. Another added: “OMG Draco and Neville with Draco holding a slitherin bag in 2018 why is this the best thing I’ve seen all year.”

This isn’t the first time Felton has toyed with the hearts of loyal Harry Potter fans on Instagram. The actor posed alongside Lewis and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) earlier this year. He simply captioned the pic, “School mates.”

The Harry Potter series of eight films is based on the seven novels written by J.K. Rowling.

