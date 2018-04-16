School mates #hogwartsalumni A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on Apr 16, 2018 at 4:33am PDT

No, you’re not dreaming! Nearly seventeen years after they starred alongside each other in the first Harry Potter movie, three of the film’s stars — Emma Watson, Tom Felton, and Matthew Lewis — reunited and gave fans all the feels.

Felton, who portrayed bad boy Draco Malfoy in the fantasy film series based on the books written by J. K. Rowling, took to Instagram on Monday, April 16, to share an adorable picture of himself with two of the other stars.

“School mates,” Felton captioned the pic of himself with Watson, who played beloved Hermione Granger, and Matthew Lewis, who took on the role of Neville Longbottom. Felton, 30, added the hashtag #hogwartsalumni, giving a nod to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The post, which came just one day after Watson celebrated her 28th birthday, was quick to garner the attention of avid fans of the books and movies, accumulating more than 691 thousand likes within the first three hours it was posted.

“My heart is full of joy,” one follower commented. Another gushed, “Omg this is the best thing I’ve seen all day.”

But many fans were quick to ask where Daniel Radcliffe, who portrayed Harry Potter himself, was at. “Where’s Harry???” one commenter added with the sad emoji. “We want an official reunion,” another chimed in.

And Harry Potter devotees weren’t the only ones to comment on the post. Lewis, 28, used one word to describe how the get-together made him feel. “Drunk,” he wrote.

The Harry Potter series consists of seven books and eight films: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001); Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002); Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004); Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005); Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix; Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009); and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, parts 1 and 2.

